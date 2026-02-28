Six per cent council tax rise recommended

Council tax in Orkney could rise by six per cent, if councillors agree to recommendations in front of them.

Orkney Islands Council’s policy and resources committee will meet next Tuesday to set the authority’s budget for the year ahead.

Councillors last year backed a 15 per cent increase — the largest in Scotland — as part of an agreed strategy to bring council tax up to the national average.

That rise proved hugely controversial amid warnings that people were struggling with rising costs.

Should the six per cent recommendation be approved, that means taxpayers for a Band D property will pay £1,669.07.

This is up from the current £1,574.60, representing a £94.64 annual increase, or £1.82 per week.

The tax uplift would raise an additional £600,000 for Orkney Islands Council as it struggles to balance the books.

A further £247,000 of savings has been proposed and charges for some services will rise by 3.8 per cent.

Orkney currently ranks 12th out of Scotland’s 32 councils when it comes to council tax cost.

The proposed increase of six per cent would give an estimated rank of 18th in the table.