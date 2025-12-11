ADVERTORIAL: Dance the festive season away at Garden Square!

Ten pin bowling, karaoke rooms, a games arcade, pool and interactive darts — Garden Square has it all to keep the whole family entertained this December.

For the older clientele, you can make this festive season an unforgettable one, with a host of special nights at Orkney’s newest nightclub, Rapture.

Renowned DJ, Gary Davies, of Top of the Pops and BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 fame, will be playing 1980s bangers in a day clubbing event on Friday, December 19.

And then, on Sunday, December 28, local favourites will take over the decks, digging out the playlists of clubbing past, for a special throwback Fusion night.

Check out the latest advert featured in The Orcadian below for all what’s going on at Garden Square this Christmas.