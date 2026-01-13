‘A momentous day for Orkney’ — ferry funding secured, says OIC

Early indications from Tuesday’s announcement of Scottish Government’s draft budget are that Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has received funding for the first phase of its ferry replacement programme.

OIC leader Councillor Heather Woodbridge said that, assuming the draft budget from the Scottish Government is approved, this is a “momentous day for Orkney.”

Councillor Woodbridge added that next month the authority will be in a position to work with shipyards on a contract for phase one, which includes three replacement 60-metre vessels serving Eday, Sanday, Stronsay and Westray.

Funding for new ferries for Orkney was not mentioned by the cabinet secretary for finance Shona Robison in her statement to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

But OIC say that the £7.6 billion country-wide capital investment programme mentioned by the minister includes an allocation for Orkney.

The council added that the overall allocation towards ferries will be a mix of revenue and capital funding — meaning that work can continue to be progressed.

Speaking this evening, Councillor Woodbridge said: “This really is fantastic news for Orkney’s plans for a new internal ferry fleet — and follows on from some incredible work from this organisation, all aimed at building a strong relationship with the government, as well as a robust and achievable business case.

“I would like to thank cabinet secretary Shona Robison, minister for agriculture and connectivity Jim Fairlie, as well as Scottish Government officers for their commitment to this process, and their understanding of the challenges that we faced.

“This was truly cemented when ministers made visits to Orkney in order that they could see for themselves the challenges we were facing.

“At the moment, our team are working through procurement process whereby we are identifying shipyards with the interest in, and potential for, working with us.

“With the sure footing of today’s announcement from the Scottish Government, next month we can move to working directly with those shipyards on a contract to build ferries.

“Today’s announcement confirms that new internal ferries for Orkney are now in motion, with work already underway to make them a reality.

“Assuming these budget proposals are agreed by Parliament, this is a momentous day for Orkney.”