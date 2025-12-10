Island school set to move to single teacher status

The school serving the communities in Hoy and Walls is set to reduce its staffing to a single teacher.

A teaching establishment staffing review at North Walls Community school has recommended the change.

The projected school roll for the upcoming academic year is 14 children two less than the current number.

Under Orkney Island Council guidelines this would make it a one teacher school where a single member of staff, the head teacher, takes a combined class of P1 – 7 children.

Another member of staff would provide management and cover allowance.

It is understood the nursery is unaffected by this alteration.

A statement issued on the school’s Facebook page said: “The school’s falling roll has been a matter of grave concern over several years. North Walls has continually reached out to community members and organisations to promote attracting young families to Hoy. This has been unsuccessful.”

Should the projected roll increase between now and August the school would continue to operate with two classrooms.

An inspection of the school undertaken in June last year rated it “good” in terms of learning, teaching and assessment and “good” in terms of raising attainment and achievement.