Blood donations are back — SNBTS returns to Picky

Following the spectacular generosity from Orkney’s folk last year the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) will return in 2026.

Blood donation appointments will be available at the Pickaquoy Centre on Monday 11, Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 May 2026 and are available to book now.

“The generosity of the Orkney community was truly inspiring,” said Dr Sylvia Armstrong-Fisher, Head of Territory for SNBTS in the North. “We were overwhelmed by the response and are delighted to be coming back.”

To book an appointment, call 0345 90 90 999 (Monday to Friday, 9am – 5pm), use our online donor account, or email nss.snbtsenquiry@nhs.scot.

Last year SNBTS three day pilot at the Pickaquoy Centre in Kirkwall, saw 239 donors attend — enough to help hundreds of patients across Scotland.

Remarkably almost half, 46 per cent, of donors were new — far exceeding the national average of 12.6 per cent.

This time around, the session will be bigger, with a target of 345 donations. To achieve this SNBTS will bring more donation beds, eight rather than six, and open one hour earlier on Tuesday and Wednesday, 8am rather than 9am.

Donors are strongly encouraged to familiarise themselves with the donation process and eligibility criteria at www.scotblood.co.uk in advance of the session, to help make sure that they are able to give blood this time around.

For questions or support, donors can contact SNBTS on 0345 90 90 999 (Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm) or email nss.snbtsenquiry@nhs.scot