Inspirational Gregor smashes £10k as fundraiser goes viral

A pint-sized Orcadian fundraiser has inspired over £10,000 in donations just five days into a 30-day challenge which has captured hearts and minds.

Four-year-old Gregor and his mum Iona Corse have been overwhelmed by the massive response to their “Loops o’ the Hoose” challenge for Inclusive Orkney.

Gregor, who was born with a neurological condition affecting his balance and motor skills, was unable to walk more than two steps independently up until six months ago. Now, he is completing 30 laps of his Kirkwall home each day in a bid to raise money for a charity close to his heart.

Inclusive Orkney provides activities and events for children with additional support needs and their families. An initial target of £500 in fundraising for the charity has now been well and truly smashed.

The overwhelming response locally has seen donations flood in and supportive messages shared by the likes of Orkney MSP Liam McArthur.

Gregor has also inspired support much further afield, with daytime TV star (and Orkney’s biggest celebrity fan) Lorraine Kelly, cheering him on via social media.

Iona told The Orcadian just how much this has meant to her and her peedie boy, whose massive progress in walking has been supported by physiotherapists in Orkney and Linlithgow.

“We just set this up for a wee bit of fun to raise a few pounds, and now we’re sitting with thousands of pounds of donations for such an incredible charity,” said the proud mum, who has been brought to tears by the sheer generosity and good will her family has experienced in response to the fundraiser.

“Both the donations, and the words of encouragement for Gregor is so greatly appreciated by us both — so thank you all.”

You can donate to the Gregor and Iona’s Loops o’ the Hoose challenge, by clicking here.