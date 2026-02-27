Focus on Property — Lucano

After over 15 years of excellent service, Orkney’s only Italian eatery is on the market for a new owner.

Ideally located in Kirkwall’s Victoria Street, Lucano is ready to continue life as a restaurant, though a smorgasbord of other possibilities also await.

Formerly the home of chemist W.H.B. Sutherland, Francesco Rubolino bought 31 Victoria Street in 2009, building a reputation and business of brilliant food in the years since.

With a spacious seating area for over 50 guests and a fully equipped kitchen, Lucano is on the market now with K. Allan Properties.

Originally from Nova Siri, in the region of Lucania, Italy, Francesco has had a lifetime’s career in the catering industry, including running two restaurants in Edinburgh.

“I had the Rose Street restaurant, Francesco, for 14-and-a-half years and then Caffe Lucano on George Bridge for 12-and-a-half years before I moved up here,” says Francesco over a cup of fine Italian coffee at the Kirkwall restaurant.

The restaurateur met and married an Orkney woman, Moira Flett, and their hopes to build a business in Moira’s home islands took a step forward in 2009, when Francesco’s brother-in-law, Brian Flett, formerly of Bruce’s Stores, told him that 31-33 Victoria Street was up for sale.

To transform the chemists into a restaurant, cafe and pizzeria was a mammoth task, but one which has seen the business be built on strong foundations.

“This was just four walls,” says Francesco. “It had to be stripped and rebuilt completely.”

Since opening the restaurant in 2010, the owner’ hopes to relocate to Orkney were put on hold by illness in the family, who remained in Edinburgh.

Francesco is now looking to hang up his apron and would love to see his beloved business and building sold to a new owner.

“I’m hoping somebody will take it as a going concern, as whoever takes it on makes money from day one,” Francesco says.

“From Easter until the end of October is absolutely fantastic. It’s full every day.

“If somebody puts a bit of effort here, it’s a goldmine.”

The popular eatery could continue as a restaurant of any speciality, though Francesco say he’s happy to train up any new owner in the art of Italian cuisine.

Offering to work for free for a month, anyone looking to continue the Lucano brand will have the time to learn from the man who started it all.

Francesco is also confident the space can be transformed into the perfect home for businesses of any kind, looking for a base in the centre of Kirkwall.

Award-winning estate agent Karen Allan said 31 Victoria Street represents a fantastic opportunity for a motivated entrepreneur to take the plunge and build their own legacy with a well-established restaurant in a prime Kirkwall location.

She added: “The business enjoys an impressive turnover and a strong local reputation, making it an attractive prospect for anyone looking to step into a thriving opportunity.

“There is flexibility for an incoming purchaser, whether they wish to continue trading the restaurant as it currently operates or explore the potential to secure the building as part of the acquisition, subject to separate negotiation.

“We would encourage anyone with an interest to contact K. Allan Properties directly for further information.”