Self-driving car trial comes to Kirkwall

Orkney residents are being given the chance to try out a self-driving car, as part of a trial of autonomous vehicles in the county.

The event builds on the work of the Kirkwall Autolink project, which is investigating whether a self‑driving, zero‑emission vehicle could improve connectivity between Kirkwall Harbour and Kirkwall Airport.

The scheme is led by Urban Foresight and supported by Aurrigo and HITRANS.

The event next month, which will feature a small Auto-Pod, has been designed to address early insights from the project, which highlighted both curiosity and caution among residents.

Callum White, head of zero emission mobility at Urban Foresight, said: “This demonstrator event is an exciting opportunity for Orkney to experience autonomous technology up close.

“It gives people the chance to ask questions, see how the vehicle operates, and share their views in a way that directly influences how autonomous mobility could work in rural areas.”

Anyone interested in taking part can register via an online booking form.