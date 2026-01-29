Tributes paid to Lord Jim Wallace

Orkney politicians have paid tribute to Lord Jim Wallace, who has passed away aged 71.

Lord Wallace of Tankerness was elected to parliament in 1983 as MP for Orkney and Shetland.

Succeeding Jo Grimond, Lord Wallace held the seat for 18 years, and became leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Upon the establishment of the Scottish Parliament in 1999, he was elected as MSP for Orkney and became Deputy First Minister of Scotland, serving in government from 1999 to 2005.

Alistair Carmichael, MP for Orkney and Shetland, said: “Jim Wallace gave his adult life to serving the people of the Northern Isles, Scotland and the United Kingdom. His sudden and tragic death leaves a huge gap in public life.

“For those of us who knew him as a friend and for his family that gap is one that we shall struggle ever to fill.

“In the world of politics, having people on whom you can truly depend is a rare and precious thing.

“For me, Jim was someone who was there through good times and bad and I am bereft at his passing.

“I shall miss his acute political analysis, his warm and occasionally waspish wit and, most of all, his easy company and friendship. He was never someone for whom I had to present a front.

“My thoughts are with his wife Rosie, his daughters Helen and Clare, his mother and his brother Neil who I know are heartbroken at this moment.

“I hope that they may eventually take some comfort from the knowledge that the man that they loved in their family was loved by so many others too.”

Liam McArthur, MSP for Orkney, said: “Jim was a hugely influential figure in Scottish politics and public life over the past four decades.

“He was a passionate champion of liberalism as well as a fierce and effective advocate on behalf of the island communities in Orkney and Shetland he proudly represented over many years, first at Westminster and then Holyrood.

“He played a key role in delivering and shaping devolution, epitomising a style of politics that saw no contradiction in arguing your case robustly while working collaboratively to deliver for people, communities and our country.

“It is an approach that earned him respect and affection across the political spectrum and beyond, and one that is needed now more than ever in our politics.

“Jim was my boss, my mentor but most of all he was my friend. I am devastated by his death but feel enormously privileged to have known him so well for so long.

“My heart goes out to his wife Rosie, daughters Helen and Clare and all the family who will be feeling the pain of his loss.

“It is a grief that will be shared by many whose lives were touched by this wise, compassionate and thoroughly decent man.”

Lord Wallace entered the House of Lords in 2007 and also served as the moderator of the general assembly of the Church of Scotland from 2021 to 2022.