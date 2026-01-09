‘You expect Orkney to be safe’ — business owners ‘rattled’ by spree of Kirkwall break-ins

Kirkwall business owners at the centre of a rare spate of break-ins have said that it is “unnerving” and “disappointing” to be the victims of such a crime.

Wellpark Garden Centre and Ortak are two of five premises which have been targeted this week, which police are treating as linked.

Attempted break-ins were also made at Highland Park and Papdale Primary School, and at Orkney Islands Council offices on School Place on Wednesday night.

Kirsten Ward, of the family-run Wellpark Garden Centre on Mill Street, said she felt fortunate not to have suffered a greater loss, after a tip jar was stolen during the break-in on Wednesday night.

“It’s a bit unnerving, in our small community, to have that happen,” said Mrs Ward, in the wake of the break-in.

“It’s like an invasion of privacy as well. You expect Orkney to be safe, because it always has been.

“Hopefully, it’s not a sign of the times and these things don’t continue, and police catch the perpetrator.”

Mrs Ward believes that the garden centre may have been scouted out by those responsible in the days prior to the break-in.

An attempt to break into Papdale Primary School was made this week.

“The baker was first in on Tuesday morning and saw that there were footprints in the snow coming up the steps to the back and then back again,” she told The Orcadian.

“Thinking that was a bit odd, the baker asked if anyone had been in before that morning. My father hadn’t, and nobody else had, and then we got a bit rattled after we heard about the other break-ins.”

Mrs Ward and her team did their best to ensure security at the premises, but arrived on Thursday morning to find that they had been the latest victims in this apparent spree.

The perpetrator had smashed through the back door where the footprints has been spotted previously.

Mrs Ward believes they attempted to gain entry to the centre’s office — but, in kicking down a door, had knocked over a filing cabinet which blocked them from doing so.

In the end, a tip jar was stolen and three doors were broken.

“I think of ourselves as fortunate really,” said the manager.

“Considering what some of the places have had taken, we were lucky it was only a tip jar.”

Ortak Jewellery suffered a greater loss in terms of value, after their Garrison Road premises was broken into on Monday night.

The perpetrator made off with valuable items of jewellery which now needs to be replaced in time for an exhibition in Glasgow next week.

The company’s owner, Michael Gardens, told the newspaper that he has been overwhelmed by “good old Orkney spirit” — receiving offers of help from friends, fellow businesses, and even competitors, as his team work to get fresh jewellery ready in time to travel south next Thursday.

A number of valuable items were stolen from Ortak Jewellery on Monday night. From the left, staff members Phebe Seatter and Sharon Nixon, and owner Michael Gardens.

“If you had said what was going to happen in the new year, this wouldn’t have even been anywhere near my list.”

Mr Gardens described the crime as “opportunistic” and believes that the windows to other premises nearby were also checked by the perpetrator.

The window targeted, he explained, allowed access to an office containing packaged up jewellery and gems — some of which were destined for Scotland’s Trade Fair as part of a massive contingent of Orkney-made items and produce.

“It’s mostly disappointing that this kind of thing is happening,” said Mr Gardens, who said that the perpetrator was fortunately only able to get access to that one room.

Sharing his thanks to John Linklater and Kenny Hutchison for their quick assistance in repairs, the businessman said he had been overwhelmed by the wider community’s response to the incident.

“The phone hasn’t stopped — people offering their help, or their services; people you would class as competitors,” said Mr Gardens on Friday.

Mr Gardens remains hopeful that the perpetrator will be caught.

“I really hope that it does come to some sort of conclusion,” he said.

“Because it’s not a good advert for here is it?

“We are not immune to it — the world is changing around us, but we always feel like we are in that little micro-bubble.”

Detectives investigating the break-ins are treating the five incidents as linked.

If you have any information that can help, you can contact officers via 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.