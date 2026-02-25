In this week’s The Orcadian
This week’s edition of The Orcadian is available in shops and online today.
A woman who braved smoke-filled stables to save horses as her property took flame has shared the devastating impact the fire has had on her business.
Sarah Reid, who runs a livery yard and dog kennels at Cruan in Firth, has hailed the heroic efforts of firefighters after a barn and stables were ravaged by a huge blaze on Friday night.
Making headlines again this week is four-year-old Gregor Corse whose phenomenal fundraising efforts have taken in over £25,000 for Inclusive Orkney.
The newspaper also includes a 12-page pull-out feature, highlighting the spectacular array of businesses that can make your wedding or special occasion sparkle.
More inside:
- First Minister enjoys taste of Orkney spirit.
- New appointment boosts cancer support charity.
- EXCLUSIVE: Murder probe review findings revealed.
- Focus on Business: J. & S. Allan.
- Disappeared dentist ‘unlikely to return.’
- Focus on Property: Lucano.
- SCDA at 100: Competition, camaraderie and community.
- Teen Shed set to launch in Stromness.
- National call-up for Holm ultra runner.
For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian available now.