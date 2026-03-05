Freak battery accident inspires Burray boys’ air ambulance fundraiser

A freak accident has inspired a mammoth fundraiser for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

Burray boys Caleb Sutherland and Louie Wilson are set to take on a 20-mile cycle, inspired by the experience of Caleb’s dad.

Gavin Sutherland was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, after a battery exploded in his front trouser pocket, three weeks ago.

Gavin, who works at Sheila Fleet jewellery, was at a sink when the battery spontaneously exploded.

Now recovering at home from skin graft surgery, he told The Orcadian: “It didn’t get bumped or knocked or heat or anything — it was just in my pocket.

“All of a sudden I just felt heat. It was like a firework — it just went off!

“It burnt really quickly, and it burnt a hole in my pocket, and I managed to get it out of my pocket quite quickly.”

Caleb Sutherland (left) and Louie Wilson are set to cycle 20 miles from the Sands Hotel in Burray to Burwick Pier in South Ronaldsay and back. (Orkney Photographic)

After initially thinking he would be sent home from The Balfour with a bandage and a tube of cream for the burn, Gavin found himself being transferred to Aberdeen by air ambulance helicopter.

Gavin's wife Deborah, along with seven-year-old daughter Ena and nine-year-old son Caleb waited patiently back in Orkney,

They are now pleased to have him back home in Burray, and are incredibly grateful for the air ambulance which transported him to help he couldn’t immediately access in Orkney.

Caleb will be undertaking a 20-mile cycle from The Sands Hotel in Burray to Burwick Pier in South Ronaldsay and back, joined by his pal Louie, aged ten.

The have already raised over £1,000 in sponsorship for the charity ahead of the big cycle on on April 19.

