Orkney man given 12 years in prison for serious sexual offences

A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a number of serious sexual offences committed in Orkney.

Gordon Docherty, 37, was sentenced at the High Court in Inverness, after earlier being found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh in November, of sexual offences committed against two teenagers in 2006 and 2008, and against a woman in 2020.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register and made subject to an indefinite non-harassment order.

Detective Inspector Calum Reid said: “Docherty’s actions were reprehensible and he will now face the consequences of his actions.

“I want to thank the victims who assisted our investigation. Their support was vital in bringing him to justice.

“While nothing can change what they have experienced, I hope this outcome brings them a degree of closure. We remain committed to thoroughly investigating reports of sexual offending and ensuring those responsible are held to account.

“Anyone who is experiencing or has experienced sexual abuse is encouraged to contact Police Scotland or seek support from partner agencies such as Women’s Aid or Rape Crisis Scotland.”