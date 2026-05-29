Police describe Kirkwall car theft suspect

A man or boy wearing dark clothing and distinctive white trainers is suspected of car theft in Kirkwall.

Several thefts from and of cars took place on Laverock Road in the early hours of Sunday morning, May 24.

The suspect may have been seen on Laverock Road and adjoining roads, trying the handles of parked vehicles, according to investigators.

All the vehicles have now been accounted for, say police, who are concerned that further incidents of this nature may not yet have been reported to them.

Anyone with information that can assist inquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Crime reference number CR/0224971/26