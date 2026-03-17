Tomb of the Eagles set for first full season under community ownership

An ancient tomb in South Ronaldsay is set to enjoy its first full season after reopening under community ownership.

The South Ronaldsay and Burray Development Trust (SRBDT) took charge of the the world-famous Tomb of the Eagles.

The Neolithic site’s visitor centre has been upgraded ahead of welcoming the public for the 2026 tourism season.

This will be the site’s first full season since 2019, and will run from beginning 1 April – 18 October.

Joe Horrocks, a member of SRBDT’s Tomb of the Eagles sub-committee, said: “Works to upgrade the Visitor Centre have been carried out by Clouston’s which ensure that the centre now satisfies fire regulations and we are able to use the second floor for new offices for staff, volunteers and storage.

Tomb of the Eagles is set to welcome its first full season of visitors since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The costs of the upgrade project is £160,000 and not only does it enable the entire building to be used but we have also improved our long longer sustainability by the installation of solar panels and battery storage as well as other energy efficiency measures.

“We have also created additional interpretation and display space.

“We’re very grateful to our funders for this project, principally Highlands and Islands Enterprise, and Orkney Islands Council through its Visitor Attraction and Community-Lead Local Development Funds.”

A Heritage Manager and two Seasonal Rangers have been hired for the site and began their posts in March.

Heritage manager, Catriona Martin-Lennie, said: “The whole team at the Tomb of the Eagles are so excited to welcome people back through the doors of our wonderful site.

“We can’t wait for you all to see all the hard work we’ve been doing to reopen this special piece of history.”