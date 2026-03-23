New island scholarship aims to attract marine and energy expertise to Orkney

A new scholarship scheme has been launched to encourage postgraduate students to study in Orkney.

Fifteen people will have their fees paid, as part of the pilot project, to study marine and energy courses at Heriot-Watt University.

Created alongside the Scottish Government and Orkney Islands Council, the initiative is designed to draw more people to the county.

Three specialist MSc courses can be applied for: Marine Renewable Energy, Renewable and Sustainable Energy Transition, and International Marine Science.

Ten places are reserved for Scottish and UK students, with a further five places available for international applicants.

Professor Sandy Kerr, director of Heriot-Watt’s International Centre for Island Technology, said: “This scholarship scheme will allow talented students to come to Orkney and study in one of the most innovative renewable energy communities in the world.

“Our programmes combine world-class teaching with direct access to industry and cutting-edge research.

“Students learn alongside the companies and technologies shaping the future of the clean energy transition and some of the world’s best marine science.

“The island scholarship scheme is a fantastic opportunity to join us on Orkney for world-leading science and scenery.”

Announced as part of the Scottish Government’s National Islands Plan, the scheme will support students studying at the International Centre for Island Technology in Stromness.

Successful applicants will commence their studies at Heriot-Watt University Orkney in September this year.