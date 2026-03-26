Stromness lollipop lady to make last stop

Much-loved lollipop lady Sheila McIntyre is set to retire this Friday, as she approaches her 80th birthday.

Sheila told The Orcadian, this week, how much she has enjoyed guiding children safely on their way to school. But, after 13 years on patrol, she feels it is high time she set down her lollipop.

“I’m looking forward to retirement, but I’ll certainly miss the kids,” she said.

“I’ll miss the bairns, I really will — because I’ve been putting them across [the road] from nursery to academy and beyond.”

To celebrate her retirement, Sheila’s family and friends will be treating her to a meal out at the Indian Garden in Kirkwall, where she’ll enjoy her favourite food and a well-deserved glass of wine.

For over a decade, one of the highlights of each school day has been meeting parents as they drop their kids off, she said.

“The nursery ones come with their parents, and that’s a nice part of it too, as you can stop and chat to them,” she said.

“Not a long chat, but you can stop and pass the time and I like that.”

Sheila became a lollipop lady after retiring from her full-time job as a care assistant. Originally working relief cover on the Back Road route to the old primary school, she moved to her current position outside J & S Allan when the new school opened.

The only thing the long-serving lollipop lady said she won’t miss is being outside during harsh Orkney winters

“I do feel really sad about it, but I think the time has come,” she said, adding that she will be happy to show her replacement the ropes.

“It can be quite a busy road, as it’s a main road.”

“They’ve got the 20mph sign now, but not everybody sticks to it.”

To honour her dedication to the role for over a decade, the school has invited her to come along, so staff and pupils can make a special thank-you on her last day.

Rebecca Robinson, headteacher of Stromness Primary School, said: “We would all like to give heartfelt thanks to Sheila for her many years of service as our school-crossing patrol officer.

“Sheila has helped our children to cross the road through wind and hail.

“We really appreciate the kindness and care she has shown to all our children and wish her well in her retirement.”