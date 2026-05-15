Appeal for witnesses after sheep injured in livestock worrying incident

Police are appealing for information after two sheep were left injured in what is being treated as a sheep worrying incident.

Two hoggs were left with noticeable injuries to the face, legs and ears with canine marks clearly visible, police say, in a field north of Backakelday Farm in Holm.

The incident is believed to have occurred towards the end of the week commencing May 4.

Witnesses or any video footage relating to the incident are now being sought by police.

Dog owners are being reminded that it is their responsibility to keep their pets under control, particularly at this time important time of year for livestock during calving and lambing.

The Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) (Scotland) Act 2021 significantly strengthened the law against livestock worrying, which includes attacking livestock, chasing livestock and being at large in a field or enclosure where livestock are present.

Convicted dog owners face fines of up to £40,000, 12 months imprisonment, or both, alongside the potential destruction of the dog involved.