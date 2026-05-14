Much-missed drummer to be celebrated

A special gig, celebrating the life of one of Orkney’s most beloved musicians is set to take place this Friday, May 15.

A gathering of band mates of the late Mark Waters, titled “Wäters Crüe”, will take place in Rapture at Garden Square.

It will bring members of many of the bands Mark drummed with — such as Daft Notion and Angersay — back together for one night only, in memory of Mark.

Mark, who tragically passed away in 2024, aged just 51, was a well-kent face, both within and outwith the Orkney music scene, and he was known as one of the friendliest and most supportive musicians in the county.

Mark behind the drums for Daft Notion in 2011.

Helping to pull the gig together is fellow Orkney rocker Ross Stevenson, who said: “The man was clearly so well-loved and respected, I thought it would be good if there was a memorial, or a charity gig for him.”

With help from some of Mark’s friends, Andrew Moar and Neil Stevenson, and the blessing of his wife Angela, the event began to take shape.

For Ross, Mark was something of an Orkney rock institution.

“He was just a name I always knew,”he said.

“I remember being at school and everyone loved him — he would always stop and speak to anyone, regardless.”

That easy going personality went on to serve Mark well in his time as janitor at Stromness Academy, where he was a firm favourite with pupils and staff alike.

“We wanted to reflect that, so the gig is open to anyone, aged 14 and up,” said Ross.

To mark the occasion, special “Wäters Crüe” T-shirts have been printed, and folk are encouraged to share pictures of themselves wearing these on social media.

With acts set to take to the stage from 8.30pm on Friday, Ross said he could not have been more pleased with the sound-check this week.

“There is Hunder Watt, a group made up of folk Mark played with across a load of bands — some of his best friends really, and they sounded brilliant.

“Folk who have not played for a wee while, haven’t been on stage much recently, but they sounded really, really good — it all did!”

There are still limited tickets available for what promises to be a night of exceptional live music, here. Ages 14-17 must be accompanied by and adult.

T-shirts, priced £20 are available from Garden Square, with all proceeds going to Orkney based charities.