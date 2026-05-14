McArthur loses out in bid to become Holyrood’s next presiding officer

Liam McArthur has failed in his bid to become presiding officer in the Scottish Parliament.

Orkney’s MSP was knocked out in the second round of voting this afternoon in Holyrood.

Mr McArthur was joined on the ballot papers by a trio of SNP politicians, Kenneth Gibson, Claire Haughey and Stuart McMillan.

Voting continues to find a winner by overall majority, and after receiving 34 votes in the first round of voting, Mr McArthur exited the contest after the second round, receiving 36 votes.

MSPs were still in the voting process at the time of writing, as Mr Gibson and Ms Haughey remained in contention.

Mr McArthur, a deputy presiding officer during the last parliament term, put forward his name after being persuaded to by party colleagues.

The presiding officer is an elected MSP and is impartial in their role.

Their responsibilities include chairing meetings attended by all MSPs in the Debating Chamber, selecting the questions asked at the weekly First Minister’s Question Time and chairing parliamentary corporate body meetings.

The presiding officer also represents the Scottish Parliament at home and abroad.

The position would have seen Mr McArthur ceasing his party affiliation and, in most cases, his ability to vote in the debating chamber and weigh in on the issues at hand.

Yet, Mr McArthur said he was “confident” he could carry out the duties of the role, and still remain “an accessible and effective MSP for Orkney.”

“My responsibility to constituents and our island community has been and will remain my priority over the next five years,” he said on Tuesday, after announcing his intention to pursue the opportunity.