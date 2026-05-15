Features

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Cruising in Orkney — time to spend a penny?

News

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Lie-flat pods unveiled onboard NorthLink boats

News

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Much-missed drummer to be celebrated

News

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McArthur loses out in bid to become Holyrood’s next presiding officer

News

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Over £73k final total for Gregor’s fundraiser

News

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Walking a mile a day in May for Orkney Prostate Awareness

News

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Competition seeks Italian Chapel-inspired creativity

News

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Devastating blow for stoat project as first sighting of species in outer isles confirmed

Featured News

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Blood donations are back — SNBTS returns to Picky

News

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Orkney in the running for windfarm base

News

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Picky Centre update to be issued as flood recovery work continues

News

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Tomb of the Eagles set for first full season under community ownership

News

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In this week’s The Orcadian