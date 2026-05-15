Lie-flat pods unveiled onboard NorthLink boats
Lounges offering new state-of-the-art “lie-flat” pods have been unveiled onboard NorthLink Ferries.
The lounges offer 18 electrically powered seats that convert into 180-degree lie flat position, providing a new level of overnight comfort.
The lounges onboard mv Hrossey and mv Hjaltland represent a significant investment in enhancing passenger comfort on the popular Aberdeen-Kirkwall-Lerwick route.
The move to install the new lie-flat pods comes after criticism of the current pod set-up.
Billy Robb, customer service director for Serco NorthLink Ferries, said: “We have listened to our passengers and are proud to offer this innovative lie-flat option which will provide enhanced comfort for our customers.
“We believe the addition of this new lounge will make overnight journeys with us even more restful and enjoyable.”
Guests also enjoy exclusive access to dedicated shower and washroom facilities within the lounge.
The innovative design from leading marine seating supplier, Eknes, offers enhanced privacy and comfort, with a low front for added foot support.