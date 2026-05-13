In pictures: Green 182 at Rapture

Pop-punk frenzy filled Rapture on Saturday night, as it hosted the UK’s only Green Day and Blink 182 tribute act.

Fingerless-gloved punters sporting band T-shirts filled the nightclub as the four-piece band swapped between the nasal vocals and skater-boy outfits of Blink 182, and the black-shirted and bright tied anarchy of Green Day.

Were you at the gig? Scroll along and maybe you’ll spot yourself or your pals having a blinking good time in these images captured by Orkney Photographic.