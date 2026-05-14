Over £73k final total for Gregor’s fundraiser

Gregor Corse has raised a grand total of £73,324.34 for Inclusive Orkney, after a mammoth fundraiser which captured the county’s heart.

At just four years old, Gregor embarked on an mission to walk 30 laps round his Kirkwall home each day for a month, back in February.

The pint-sized fundraiser, who was born with a neurological condition affecting his balance and motor skills, inspired folk in Orkney and beyond to dig deep for a cause close to his heart.

While the official challenge ended in March, further fundraising efforts including online auctions and a justgiving page continued until last week.

His mum, Iona, has been blown away by the response to her peedie boy’s fundraiser, which received praise from the likes of Loraine Kelly and Liam McArthur MSP.

“I don’t even know where to start,” said Iona, sharing the final total.

“What an experience! We never ever imagined this when I first set this up.

“But one thing for sure and certain is, both myself and Gregor will remember this, and appreciate every single one of you who have supported us with this fundraiser forever more.”