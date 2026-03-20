BT response team arrives in Orkney amid North Isles blackout

A BT emergency response team is due to arrive in the North Isles today amid a prolonged broadband blackout affecting 500 homes and businesses.

Development trusts and other community organisations are among those who have sprung into action to support residents after a subsea cable break on Monday morning.

A specialist ship will be required to fix the cable which runs between Evie and Westray.

Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group (OLECG) has been meeting daily to assess the disruption and response.

In fresh statement from on Thursday night, the group said: “A BT response team is due to arrive in Orkney tonight to support interim recovery, with essential services being prioritised.

“A repair vessel is being mobilised and will be travelling to Orkney as soon as possible, but timescales are subject to sea conditions.

“Council officers have been supporting service providers in their engagement with local communities as they explore options for interim support measures.

“Residents are encouraged to contact their individual mobile and broadband service providers for further information or advice specific to their service.”