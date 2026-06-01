Kirkwall selected as King’s Baton Relay host

Kirkwall is set to take centre stage in the build up to the biggest international multi-sport event to take place this year.

Ahead of this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Kirkwall has been selected to host a stage of The King’s Baton Relay in Scotland.

The hosting of the event, one of Scotland’s most exciting national events this year, will spark memories of the Queen’s Baton Relay, which took place in 2014 and traversed across the Mainland.

This time, the baton relay will centre on Kirkwall, yet residents, businesses, schools, community groups and visitors across Orkney will have the opportunity to experience the excitement and celebration surrounding the internationally recognised relay.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 11, marking one year since the county hosted the 2025 International Island Games.

The King’s Baton Relay is a major part of the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games, carrying a message from His Majesty The King across communities throughout the Commonwealth.

The Scotland tour celebrates local culture, achievement and community spirit, bringing people together through sport, heritage and civic pride.

Glasgow 2026 will see 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories across ten sports in four city venues.

Kirkwall was chosen following a successful application submitted by Kirkwall BID, which highlighted the town’s strong community spirit, rich heritage, welcoming atmosphere and ability to deliver memorable public events.

Specifically the baton will be carried through Kirkwall by BID’s charity members and their key volunteers.

The visit is expected to bring a vibrant programme of activities and celebrations to the town centre, creating opportunities for local organisations, performers, schools and community groups to get involved.

Further details about the route and its timings events will be announced in the coming weeks.