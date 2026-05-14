Competition seeks Italian Chapel-inspired creativity

The deadline is approaching for a creative competition centred on one of Orkney’s most stunning attractions.

The Friends of the Italian Chapel launched the award for artwork and other creative pieces inspired by the wartime attraction in March.

Built during the Second World War by Italian prisoners held on the island, the beautiful chapel was created from two Nissen huts.

In the competition a range of mediums can be used to capture the essence of Domenico Chiocchetti’s creation – from painting, drawing and photography, to sculpture and textiles.

“This is to try to engage the local folk with the chapel,” Inga Linklater, chairwoman of the trust, told The Orcadian in March.

“That’s very much part of our purpose as the Friends of the Italian Chapel.”

The closing date for entries is Monday, May 18, at 8pm, before selected works are showcased at an awards ceremony.

The idea for holding The Italian Chapel Creative Award 2026 came from trustee Ingrid Dalrymple, whose grandad Edgar Gibson and dad Gary Gibson were both closely involved in careful restoration at the place of worship.

The award has three categories – for those aged under 12, 12-18, and over 18 – and is open to anyone with a permanent address in Orkney.

Along with a trophy, the winner in each category will receive a £150 local voucher, plus a £60 voucher for the runner-up and £30 voucher for the person coming in third place.

The organisers are keen to see as many submissions as possible from people inspired by the chapel.

“It’s to keep it in people’s minds and preserve it for as long as possible,” said Mrs Linklater.

For more information contact Mrs Linklater on inga.linklater@googlemail.com or go to The Friends of the Italian Chapel Facebook page.