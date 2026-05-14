Walking a mile a day in May for Orkney Prostate Awareness

A Kirkwall woman is walking a mile a day this May to raise awareness of prostate cancer after both her father and uncle were diagnosed with the disease.

Suzy Davidson has already raised over £280 for Orkney Prostate Awareness, a charity close to her family’s heart, as a result.

“I didn’t think prostate cancer would ever be something that felt close to home — until it was,” said the 32-year-old, whose father Adrian was tested after his brother Kevin received a diagnosis.

“Watching someone you love go through it changes everything.

“The appointments, the treatment, the worry…

“And the moments where you just feel completely helpless.

“That’s where this started for me.”

The mother-of-two is keen to do anything she can to help raise awareness of prostate cancer, which is the most common type of cancer found in men.

“I wanted to do something — anything — that felt like I was fighting back in some small way,” said Suzy.

“So I’ve decided to take on a challenge throughout the month of May — walking at least one mile every single day (and likely more).

“Each day will be dedicated to someone — whether that’s a loved one, someone currently fighting, someone we’ve lost, or families going through it right now.”

All funds raised will go directly to Orkney Prostate Awareness, which works with in our community to help educate folk about the disease, as well as offering support to those affected by it.

The charity was founded by Ken Amer of Orkney Photographic, after his own diagnosis in 2022.

“This isn’t just about awareness,” added Suzy.

“It’s about helping fund research, support services, and hopefully making things a little bit easier for someone else going through the same thing.

“Every step I take is for the people we love — for strength, for hope, and for a future where fewer families have to go through this.”

Click here to donate to Suzy’s Walk a Mile in May fundraiser.