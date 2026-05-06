Tall ship military veteran expedition set to sail into Stromness

Two traditionally rigged tall ships crewed by a rotating team of 70 wounded, injured and sick (WIS) veterans and serving personnel, will sail into Stromness, as part of a UK expedition.

The voyage, coordinated by local veteran sailing charity Turn to Starboard and delivered in partnership with Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, aims to raise £300,000 so the charity can purchase a second tall ship to support more veterans facing PTSD, physical injury, isolation and a loss of confidence.

The Spirit of Falmouth and Pellew is scheduled to sail into Stromness tonight, with an estimated arrival time of 6pm, where the crew will dock for four days.

During their stay, the Invictus Flag will be handed over to the town and raised in honour of the crew, local veterans and all those competing at the Invictus Games.

Formalities will include a wreath laying over HMS Royal Oak, a civic welcome and flag raising at Stromness Town House, and a visit from the Lord-Lieutenant.

The programme also includes a community event, a local school workshop and a public music event. The crew will then sail to Lyness, mooring at Golden Wharf, where they will take part in Arctic Convoy commemorations before departing onward.

Founded by Prince Harry in 2014, the Invictus Games is an international adaptive sporting event that uses competitive sport to support the recovery and rehabilitation of WIS service personnel and veterans, bringing together nations from around the world to share their journeys of resilience.

The Full Circle Expedition set sail from Falmouth on March 17, and will travel anticlockwise around the UK, stopping at 22 ports in England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales, before returning to Falmouth on June 11.

The voyage will carry the Invictus Games Flag around the UK, building momentum towards the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 one-year-to-go event at the NEC in July 2026.

Paul Miller, Army veteran and skipper of Spirit of Falmouth, said: “Being part of this expedition fills me with real pride. It has reminded me how far I’ve come in my own recovery and how much further we can all go together. Sailing the Invictus Games Flag around the UK is deeply meaningful. It represents courage, determination and community — values that we must hold on to after military service ends.”

To donate to Full Circle and help Turn to Starboard purchase a second tall ship: visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/t2sfullcircle