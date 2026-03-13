Satellite internet to be permanent feature on Orkney’s inter-island ferries

Satellite internet has been permanently rolled out across the Orkney Ferries fleet, following a nine-month trial.

It is hope that the new service will improve internet access and reliability for all users and crew.

The trial, which saw high speed satellite internet rolled out mv Earl Sigurd, mv Earl Thorfinn, and mv Varagen, was funded by the Scottish Government and managed by the Scottish Futures Trust. It was delivered in partnership with Orkney Ferries, CloudNet IT Solutions and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Thousands of passengers benefited from the service, using the improved connection to work, use social media, browse the web and send and receive emails whilst travelling.

Crew members have also seen significant operational improvements, according to Orkney Ferries. Faster access to weather data, more efficient back office processes, improved maintenance workflows and smoother electronic transactions, have been some of the benefits of the trial.

The rollout of the system provides an extra layer of emergency backup for the fleet; by running it alongside existing systems, it will ensure more reliable coverage.

A user survey conducted last summer demonstrated that for 94 per cent of respondents, having connectivity onboard was important, and 92 per cent wanted the connection quality at an increased level.

Satellite internet has now been rolled out across the majority of the fleet, with the exceptions being the Nordic Sea, Charles Ann II and the Zevi 1 vessels. Isles residents and visitors can now enjoy a resilient, multi-layered service that substantially improves connectivity and speeds.

Councillor Mellissa Thomson, who chairs the board of Orkney Ferries, believes that this is excellent news for passengers, particularly those travelling on longer routes.

“The feedback from the trial has been incredibly positive, and we are delighted to see this technology becoming a permanent feature across the fleet,” said Councillor Thomson.

“This initiative was the first of its kind in the UK and forms part of a wider Scottish Government effort to provide a better service and improve digital connectivity for island communities, supporting long term resilience, growth and population sustainability.

Scottish business minister, Richard Lochhead, has also welcomed the rollout.

“The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring everyone, regardless of location, can access digital services and the opportunities they unlock,” said Mr Lochhead.

“This rollout is not only making journeys more enjoyable and productive, but is an important development in understanding how we can utilise satellite technology to continue breaking barriers to digital connectivity in our rural and island communities.”