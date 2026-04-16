Stronsay walrus healthy and having a rest says marine mammal specialist

A walrus which has hauled itself up on the Stronsay pier this morning looks healthy, according to a marine mammal specialist.

Emma Neave-Webb of the Orkney Marine Mammal Research Initiative (OMMRI) said that there was nothing about the massive creature’s behaviour or appearance that would cause her concern, and has offered advice for those hoping to safely catch a glimpse.

Jesting that the walrus had “chosen the wrong island” to visit, the Sanday-based wildlife watcher noted that visits by the Arctic species have become more common sight in Northern Europe in recent years.

Indeed, this is the third time a walrus has made a stop in Orkney in the last decade, with previous visitors to North Ronaldsay and Sanday drawing significant attention.

Mrs Neave-Webb believes that the visit of the walrus — which has been given a safe cordoned off space while it remains on the pier — presents “an excellent educational opportunity” for the community, including school pupils, so long as folk keep a safe distance.

“As long as people make sure they act responsibly around it and don’t harass it,” said Mrs Neave-Webb, who has yet to determine the sex of the walrus, but believes it to be approximately three metres in length.

“It’s probably had quite a long swim and needs to haul out and rest.

“It’s always very exciting to see these things, but they are big and heavy and will bite if they are spooked.”