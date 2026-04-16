Public urged ‘leave walrus in peace’ as further injury suspected

Concerns have emerged regarding the health of a walrus which has hauled up on the Stronsay pier.

It was initially thought that the Arctic mammal was sporting a superficial injury to its flipper, but specialists have now shared concerns that it may have sustained a larger wound elsewhere on its body.

“There are some concerns about a wound on this animal,” advised Emma Neave-Webb of Orkney Marine Mammal Research Initiative (OMMRI).

“We have advised contacting BDMLR [British Divers Marine Life Rescue] head office for guidance, though in situations like this there is often little that can practically be done — nature generally takes its course and there are obviously difficulties in safely getting close to an animal of this size let alone treating it.

“What this does mean is that keeping your distance and allowing the animal to rest undisturbed is even more important than usual.

“Stress will not help its recovery.

“The best thing anyone can do for this walrus right now is leave it in peace.”