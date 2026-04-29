In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is available online now, and in shops this afternoon.

“Speak up, don’t bottle it up” urge two pals in our front page story, as they swap pool cues for walking shoes in a 40-mile trek for a mental health charity.

Darren Tait and Darren Sutherland will make the marathon journey from Burwick to the Brough of Birsay on August 22 in aid of Mikeysline, a charity supporting folk in emotional distress throughout the Highlands and Islands and Moray.

The newspaper also includes five pages of reviews and photos from across the fantastic Orkney Blues Festival, and in a special pull-out feature we look ahead to the 57th Rugby 7s tournament.

More inside:

Sanday eagle meets untimely end.

Kirkwall salon marks decade of business.

Divers continue search for missing monk.

EXCLUSIVE: Council budget cuts revealed.

Triumph Herald returns after 60 years.

Orkney runners live it up in London.

Care home set for summer opening to residents.

OIC pension fund under scrutiny.

Wartime base at centre of land dispute.

Museum call-out for Scapa Flow memories.

For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian.