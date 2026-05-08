Orkney in the running for windfarm base

Up to 120 jobs could be coming Orkney’s way, if the county is chosen to host a major base for an offshore windfarm.

Caithness is also being considered for the operations and maintenance (O&M) base, which would serve the Ayre Offshore Wind Farm to the east of Orkney.

The developer Qair says the project is expected to generate electricity to power more than 1.2 million households.

Members of the project team visited port facilities across Orkney and Caithness, including Kirkwall, Gills Bay, Scrabster and Wick, to assess the infrastructure and its long-term suitability.

The developers have been to Hatston pier, which Orkney Islands Council is looking to expand as part of its Harbours Masterplan.

The 300 metre extension of the pier, dubbed the Orkney Logistics Base, has not yet received planning approval or the final go-ahead from elected councillors.

Orkney Islands Council’s proposed extension to Hatston pier would add 300 metres of quayside and create 7.5 hectares of laydown area.

The second major project of the OIC masterplan is the proposed Scapa Deep Water Quay, which is also being considered by the windfarm developers.

The team behind the Ayre Offshore Wind Farm say its O&M base will play a central role in supporting its long-term operation.

Project director, Ewan Walker, said: “Securing a long-term O&M base in the North of Scotland is a critical step for the Ayre project and a significant opportunity for local communities.

“We’re committed to ensuring benefits from the project, including high-quality permanent jobs and supply chain contracts, are realised locally.

“During our visit, we gained valuable insights to the capabilities of each port and we were able to outline our project requirements.

“We will continue working closely with partners as we refine our plans and explore how the project can deliver long-term value locally.”

The Ayre team also gave project updates to various groups, including representatives from the Orkney supply chain and Orkney Island Council.

They have also spoken to Focus North, North Highland Chamber of Commerce, Highland Council, as well as Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Mr Walker said: ”Orkney and Caithness have an excellent supply chain and existing skills base so as the project moves into construction and operation we want to maximise local opportunities.

“When meeting local representatives we’ve also discussed ways to attract new talent into the industry, ensuring the project is beneficial to local economies.”

Ayre Offshore Wind Farm gained planning consent from Highland Council in March 2026.

Consultation on the offshore application has now concluded ahead of a determination by the Marine Directorate.