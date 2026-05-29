‘Legal process’ launched against monks

Allegations against a controversial community of monks in Papa Stronsay have been likened to the complaints of disgruntled employees — after some members fled the island monastery in the wake of the death of one of its members.

The members of the traditional Catholic order were allegedly involved in trying to “secretly leave” but were “found out” before they left on the evening ferry, their vicar general has said.

The founder of The Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer, Father Michael Mary, told The Orcadian that it is expected that some people will leave.

It has also emerged this week that a “legal process” is under way against The Sons by the Diocese of Aberdeen following “various concerning statements and alleged actions.”

The latest development continues a tumultuous period for The Sons, who have had accusations levelled at them of psychological manipulation and abuse — claims which are denied.

The sudden departures from the controversial group came around the time of the disappearance and tragic death of one of their members, Justin Evans.

The 24-year-old, also known as Brother Ignatius Maria, vanished from Golgotha Monastery on the night of April 11.

After a lengthy search by emergency services, his body was found in water off Stronsay on May 6.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances. A report was sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, which confirmed this week that investigations into the death are ongoing.

Mr Evans was buried in Papa Stronsay on May 13. In a web post about the service, The Sons say he is presumed to have drowned at sea, but that the “circumstances of his disappearance and death remain shrouded in mystery.”

Since Mr Evans was reported missing, The Orcadian has been contacted by a number of people who have been connected with The Sons.

The Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer, also known as the Transalpine Redemptorists, have resided in Papa Stronsay since 1999.

The newspaper has heard allegations of “psychological manipulation and fear” and other claims about the order, originally known as the Transalpine Redemptorists.

This follows similar reports about the group in New Zealand, where they were subsequently told to leave the diocese of Christchurch.

The group has also faced criticism from the Bishop of Aberdeen, after they released an open letter last October challenging the authority of the church.

Vicar General of The Sons, Father Anthony Mary, appeared on a Catholic radio show earlier this month to discuss the letter, and the difficulties facing the order.

Without any recourse to him, members of the group had suddenly left, he said during the May 4 interview with WQPN Radio.

Father Anthony said those who left included a priest and a brother, adding that another priest was also “connected, involved.”

At one stage, they had used a laptop without permission, he added.

“They got on the evening boat and [we] never heard a word again,” said Father Anthony, who suggested this occurred early in April.

“No word. No explanation. No nothing. Just gone, as if we never existed.

“I wrote to the bishop about it three times. I wrote to these priests about four-five times.

“No reply to me personally and just recently the bishop said he is going to reply at some stage.

“So, trying to just live as a good Catholic following the faith has just been so difficult.”

Father Anthony described how they were canonically established as part of the Diocese of Aberdeen in 2012.

Despite this, the vicar general said, the members who suddenly left the group had done so with the permission of Bishop of Aberdeen, Hugh Gilbert.

“The bishop worked against us even though canonically there is no sanction [against The Sons],” Father Anthony said.

“Maybe it will come, but surely you are innocent until proven guilty.”

The sudden departures from Golgotha Monastery comes after the tragic loss of one of the group’s members, Justin Evans. (Orkney Photographic)

Sources have told The Orcadian there have been other occasions where members of The Sons have suddenly left the group.

One ex-member told the newspaper that they found it very difficult to leave, and described another instance of someone “escaping” the group.

The source, who was not part of The Sons in Orkney, claimed that there was a sense that “you couldn’t freely leave without grave spiritual consequences.”

“There was no physical restraint but instead psychological manipulation and fear,” he added.

The ex-member said he felt he needed to leave The Sons after being with them for a year.

He claimed that every time he told Father Michael and Father Anthony that he wanted to leave, they convinced him to stay. He ended up staying for six years before he finally left.

Our source said that he was telephoned by another member who had also left.

“He was terrified that he was going to go to Hell for leaving,” our source added.

“He was in real emotional distress.”

The ex-member also described an Australian monk who “felt he had no other option but to escape during the night when everyone was asleep.”

The former member expressed his concerns that Father Michael said the group suspected Mr Evans had “long-term hypothermia” before he disappeared.

The source questioned what care may have been provided to him if they thought this to be the case.

A “legal process” has been launched against The Sons by the Diocese of Aberdeen. (Orkney Photographic)

The claims of hypothermia puzzled another ex-member of the group, who believed that the monastic cells where monks live in Papa Stronsay are not cold enough to cause such a condition.

He thought it was possible that Mr Evans had been trying to leave the monastery when he got into trouble in the water.

The former member said life at Golgotha Monastery was “generally good” and also “fervent and strict.”

“I think all the members including myself had their strengths and weaknesses,” the ex-member added.

“Sometimes the corrections from the superiors were quite harsh but I understood that, in general, they came from an intention to help the members conform to the Rule and grow in Christian perfection.”

He said he was concerned for some of the current members of the group, and also believed there could be unconventional penances which some struggled to cope with.

The former member of The Sons believes that the people who recently left would have done so because of the October letter criticising the church.

The Orcadian asked Father Michael about the members leaving the group, and the allegations against The Sons.

He said: “St Vincent de Paul once said that when people go into monastery and no one comes out, it is a bad sign.

“We have plenty of people come in and several who leave. We’re a small community and we see some leave because it is not their thing, and others because they don’t agree with our views on the changes in the Catholic Church.

“All to be expected. But if anyone is sent away they would usually claim some grievance just as when someone is fired: they usually claim that they were in the right and have to justify their loss of employment.”

Founded in 1987, Father Michael’s group had their first monastery on the Isle of Sheppey off Kent, as well as an early presence in France.

In 1999 they bought Papa Stronsay and then established themselves in New Zealand in 2007.

Since 2023, news outlets in New Zealand have published allegations of unsanctioned exorcisms — some involving children — and abuse within the group.

An investigation was launched by the Vatican and, in 2024, the Bishop of Christchurch ordered The Sons to leave the diocese.

In the radio interview, Father Anthony described the claims against them as “concocted,” adding that they “still haven’t had a single proven fact against us.”

He said The Sons did carry out exorcisms. The group has previously denied doing so without the proper permission from higher-ups in the church.

On Wednesday last week, The Orcadian approached the Diocese of Aberdeen about the people leaving Papa Stronsay and about some of the claims that have been made about The Sons. The organisation refused to comment.

The following day, the diocese released a statement saying: “In the wake of various concerning statements and alleged actions of the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer, the Diocese of Aberdeen has for some months been pursuing a legal process, following the Canon Law of the Church.

“When this process is completed, the Diocese will make its conclusions known.

“The matter has also been referred to the competent authorities in Rome.

“As such, while the matters rest in effect sub judice, no comment is appropriate at this time.”