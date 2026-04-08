Tortoise hoax debunked by Orkney vet

Despite widespread reports that the world’s oldest known tortoise died, he is actually alive and well — with an Orcadian vet to keep an eye on him.

A hoax on social media last week led to worldwide headlines that 193-year-old Jonathan, in St Helena, had passed away.

The news caused some initial concern in the remote South Atlantic island, its only practising vet, Andy Cant, told The Orcadian this week.

Not only is Jonathan doing well, it appears he has been able to enjoy an impromptu performance by members of the Kirkwall City Pipe Band.

It was in 2024 that the retired Northvet director became senior veterinary officer in the British Overseas Territory.

For the full story, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian, in shops and online now.