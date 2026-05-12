Top job for Orkney’s MSP?

Liam McArthur will be throwing his hat in the ring for a top role in Holyrood.

Since winning the Orkney seat in the Scottish Parliament Election, the returning MSP says a number of colleagues have asked if he would put himself forward to become presiding officer.

The position is an impartial one and would mean ceasing his party affiliation and, in most cases, his ability to vote in the debating chamber and weigh in on the issues at hand.

Mr McArthur says he feels confident he would be able to take on the new job, and still be accessible to his constituents.

The presiding officer — previously Alison Johnstone MSP — chairs meetings in Holyrood, among other roles.

In the last Scottish Parliament term, Mr McArthur served as one of the two deputy presiding officers. This allowed him to continue to support his party, the Scottish Liberal Democrats, and take part in debates and votes, unless he was chairing.

Though his assisted-dying proposals failed to pass into law, his handling of the controversial issue was praised by colleagues from the different parties.

Writing in his column for The Orcadian on Tuesday, Mr McArthur said the encouragement and speculation about him taking on the job was “certainly flattering.”

He added that his “number one priority” would remain standing up for his constituents.

Mr McArthur said: “Over the weekend and the early part of this week, I have held discussions with colleagues, friends and my wife, Tamsin to assess the options and understand how the role of PO might work alongside my responsibilities as a constituency MSP.

“As a result of those discussions, I am now confident that I would be able to carry out both roles effectively, making sure I remain accessible to constituents who need my help and free to raise issues with government ministers and others in ways that ensure our island community is properly represented.

“I realise there are additional challenges in seeking to carry out the role of presiding officer while representing an island community.

“However, I also believe it is important that such roles are not simply seen as the preserve of those who represent urban or central belt constituencies. That would not be in keeping with the spirit of devolution.”

With the new cohort of MSPs sworn in on Thursday, it is expected they will elect the new presiding officer at the same time.