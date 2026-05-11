Trial date set for attempted murder accused

Two men are to stand trial charged with violent attacks on a man and a woman in Kirkwall.

Oscar Mayo, 23, and Kyle Christie, 30, are accused of the offences said to have occurred in Burnmouth Road on October 15, 2024.

It is claimed the pair chased and struggled with the man, repeatedly punched him as well as strike him with a baseball bat. Prosecutors claim this alleged victim was left unconscious as a result.

The attempted murder charge states this was to the man’s severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment as well as to the danger of his life.

The woman meantime was allegedly dragged, punched, pushed and pulled by a scarf causing her to fall to the ground and hit her head.

She is also said to have been struck with what is described as a “towing eye”.

The alleged attack is stated to have been to the woman’s injury and danger of life.

Mayo alone faces a separate charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Mayo and Christie are further both accused of cocaine trafficking and behaving in a threatening manner.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, May 8.

Defence lawyers Ewen Roy and Frances Connor pleaded not guilty on behalf of both. They also lodged special defence of self-defence.

A trial date has been set for June 14, 2027, at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Mayo and Christie remain on bail meantime.