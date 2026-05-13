In this week’s The Orcadian

Orkney’s history making MSP is to bid for the presiding role in parliament

Liam McArthur’s decision to put him self forward for a top Holyrood role makes the front page.

Fresh from being returned to the Scottish parliament with the biggest vote share of any MSP, we report on how Mr McArthur has thrown his hat in the ring for the prestigious post.

Also on the front page — the “embarrassing incidents” caused by Orkney’s lack of loos in the second part of our in-depth investigation in to the impact of tourism in the county.

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is available online now, and in shops this afternoon.

More inside:

Body washed up on Stronsay beach identified as that of missing monk.

Two to stand trail for attempted murder.

Delay in ferry fare price hike.

Relationship Scotland Orkney launch new fund raising initiative.

Laughing driver found to be under the influence.

Meet the Orkney comedian ahead of his home coming show.

Four full pages of in depth election coverage.

Veterans sailing charity weighs anchor in Stromness

Scotland call for Orkney’s golden girl.

For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian.