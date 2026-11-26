“This tree is a reflection of the strength and spirit of our community."

A festive tribute to Stromness’s maritime heritage has returned to the town.

The lights covering the RNLI creel tree were turned on last Wednesday, as organisers honoured those who work and save lives at sea.

The Christmas display was first created in Stromness in 2025, inspired by a creel tree created in Ullapool.

The Orkney version returned once again thanks to the efforts of Stromness RNLI Ladies’ Guild.

It was switched on at the same time as the town’s traditional tree on Wednesday evening.

The creel tree is decorated using buoybles — bobbles of a maritime kind — which have been sponsored by members of the public and businesses.

These can be purchased at the Stromness RNLI shop for minimum donation of £20. The guild can also be contacted on their Facebook page.

The honour of switching on the lights went to Norman Brass, who has given an inspiring 40 years of dedicated service to the RNLI as coxswain and mechanic.

Norman Brass did the honours of switching on the creel tree lights. (Orkney Photographic)

President of the guild Aimee Robertson said that the creel tree is a “simple but meaningful mark of respect” to the RNLI crew and everyone who works at sea.

“Our lifeboat crew respond to those challenges without hesitation,” she added.

“Day or night, in all conditions, they are ready to go, putting the safety of others before their own.

“This tree stands as a symbol of our gratitude and respect for their bravery, commitment and selflessness.”

Aimee said that the creel tree is also a tribute to everyone who works at sea, fishermen sailors and maritime works.

She thanked those who helped made the display possible, including Stromness Community Council and everyone who supports the RNLI.

“This tree is a reflection of the strength and spirit of our community,” Aimee added.