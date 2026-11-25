A highly-respected figure across Scotland and UK politics, Jim Wallace represented Orkney at both Westminster and Holyrood.

Now, a new book brings together memories of the man constituents knew, alongside accounts of his role in shaping the Scottish Parliament.

Sure and Steadfast, edited by David Torrance and Craig Harrow, grew out of the tributes that followed Lord Wallace of Tankerness’s sudden death in January.

The volume captures the “remarkable life of a remarkable man”, said Liam McArthur MSP, to whom Lord Wallace was both a mentor and friend.

It draws on the recollections of family, friends and political col-leagues, and publishes excerpts from his unfinished memoirs for the first time.

Two chapters, both titled Islands Champion, put his constituency work centre stage.

Alistair Easton recalls Lord Wallace’s selection and early years as MP for Orkney and Shetland, while Alistair Carmichael, his successor at Westminster, reflects on how the islands shaped both his work and his outlook.

Lord Wallace became leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats in 1992 and helped make the case for devolution through the Scottish Constitutional Convention.

He went on to represent Orkney in the new parliament and became Deputy First Minister in 1999, aged just 45.

His own account of coalition building sits alongside recollections from former ministerial colleagues Jack McConnell and Nicol Stephen.

There are more intimate portraits, too.

Lord Wallace’s wife Rosie writes about “Just Jim” and his daughters, Helen Sawers and Clare Muir, remember “Just Dad”.

Fraser Macnaughton reflects on the faith of a man who went on to serve as Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

The book closes with the funeral homily, given by Reverend Dr Marjory MacLean and the moving eulogy given by his successor at Holyrood, Liam McArthur.

Liam McArthur and Jim Wallace pictured at Kirkwall pier in March 2007. (Orkney Photographic)

Orkney’s MSP is very grateful to the duo who compiled the book, especially since Lord Wallace never wrote an autobiography.

Mr McArthur added: “It’s a great shame that despite regular encouragement from Rosie and a great many friends and colleagues, Jim never got round to writing his memoirs.

“In some senses, he was too busy doing the things that would have filled those memoirs.

“The publication of Sure and Steadfast, however, ensures there is at least a record of the remarkable life of a remarkable man through the eyes of some of those who had the privilege of knowing Jim best.

“I’m very grateful to David Torrance and Craig Harrow for pulling together these contributions and personal reflections of a life well-lived and dedicated to public service.

“Jim was my mentor and a close friend. I miss him enormously and often find myself wondering ‘what would Jim do or say?’

“So, spending time with others who knew him well is a great comfort, providing an opportunity to share stories, memories and, of course, laughter.

“Jim would have insisted upon the latter which I’m sure will be in plentiful supply at the formal launch of Sure and Steadfast this week”.

Copies of Sure and Steadfast can be purchased from The Orcadian Bookshop, priced at £14.99.