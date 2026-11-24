The reopening of The Pickaquoy Centre’s swimming pool and associated facilities has been further delayed due to contractor availability to carry out the specialist works still to be completed.

The pool has been out of commission since the end of January following the flooding of the plant room at the leisure complex.

All other work on site is progressing, with the remaining repairs to the pool hall air handling units and the recommissioning of the pool circulation system scheduled to be carried out in January next year by specialist contractors from outwith Orkney.

OIC gave thanks to the local contractors for their continued hard work throughout the extensive repair programme, and for all they have done to get the facility to this point.

A further update will be issued as soon as reopening timelines become clearer.