Patients have been urged to come forward with concerns about treatment at NHS Grampian, amid damning allegations surrounding its care.

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur has called on local health bosses to establish whether “severe failings” at the health authority have had an impact on Orkney patients.

Elsewhere in this week’s newspaper, online this morning and in shops this afternoon, we also look ahead to Christmas tree lightings across the county.

Council convener Graham Bevan made the journey to Grimstad in Norway to cut down the tree which will take pride of place inside St Magnus Cathedral.

Meanwhile, another tree, gifted by the community of Vestland, has arrived on the Kirk Green.

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