Kirkwall Grammar School will be partially closed on Wednesday, November 25, and potentially on Thursday and Friday as well.

Orkney Islands Council (OIC)says this is due to seasonal illnesses, which has led to high levels of staff absence.

To limit the impact on pupils, the closure is being restricted to one year group per day, with the arrangements for Thursday and Friday to be confirmed by 12pm the day prior:

S2 pupils should not attend school on Wednesday, November 25.

S3 pupils may need to stay at home on Thursday, November 26.

S1 pupils may need to stay at home on Friday, November 27.

All other year groups should attend as normal.

James Wylie, director of education, communities and housing, said: “We fully appreciate the impact this has on young people’s learning and on family arrangements, particularly at such short notice, and I apologise for the disruption.

“This decision has been taken as a last resort. Limiting the closure to one junior year group each day lets the school keep teaching going for everyone else, including senior pupils working towards their exams, and limits wider community impact.

“I’d like to thank parents, carers and pupils for their patience and understanding, and staff at the school for the work they’re doing to keep disruption to a minimum.”