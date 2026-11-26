'Etiquette' sessions to be held ahead of proposed women and girls festive street games

Two of the four ba’s to be played for in the proposed Women’s and Girls’ Ba’ games have been unveiled.

Organiser Teresa Scott has spoken exclusively with The Orcadian on the work that has gone on to resurrect a women’s and girls’ game, describing it as a “lifelong dream” — 80 years on from the last women’s game to be held.

“This is for all the other peedie lasses and women who desperately wanted to play the Ba’ but couldn’t,” said Miss Scott, speaking publicly for the first time on the prospect of the games.

“We’re in a new era, and any girl or woman who wants to play now has the opportunity.”

The ba’s have been handcrafted by Miss Scott in a lengthy and extensive process, and are emblazoned with emblems featuring St Magnus Cathedral.

Like the men’s and boys’ ba’s, the women’s prize is slightly bigger than the one to be played for by the girls.

A Girls’ Ba’ and a Women’s Ba’ are proposed for Boxing Day, and again on January 2.

Plans for the games were announced via social media, earlier this month.

Two ba’s, made by Teresa Scott, have been unveiled. On the left, a girls’ ba’ and on the right, a women’s ba’. (Orkney Photographic)

Miss Scott has confirmed that all players who wish to take part in the games must take part in one of two etiquette sessions.

These will be held at the Guide Hall in Kirkwall on Sunday, December 6, at 3pm, and Friday, December 11, at 6.30pm.

“I want to give something back to my community,” said Miss Scott.

“And, although not popular to some, I hope that one day we can look back on this day and wonder what all the fuss was about — a bit like how women started playing football.”

If the games go ahead, it would be the first time in 80 years that a Women’s Ba’ will have taken place.

The only Women’s Ba’ games to be played were on Christmas Day, 1945, and New Year’s Day, 1946, won by Barbara Yule and Violet Couper.

However, the games ended after that single season.