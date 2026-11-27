Leading mental health campaigner and former Ireland international rugby player Luke Ambler will visit Orkney next week to encourage men to speak more openly about their mental health.

Brought to the islands by SSEN Transmission, Ambler will deliver sessions on Tuesday, December 1 — first to staff and contractors on the Orkney Link Project, followed by an open evening event for the wider community at Orkney Rugby Club.

Ambler is the co-founder and chair of ANDYSMANCLUB, a men’s suicide prevention charity providing free peer-to-peer support groups nationwide.

Established following the death of his brother-in-law, Andy, in 2016, the charity has grown to hundreds of groups across the UK under the simple banner: #ITSOKAYTOTALK.

During his daytime visit, Ambler will address employees from SSEN Transmission alongside principal contractors RJ McLeod, BAM, and Orcadian supply chain partners, before heading to Shetland later in the week.

“I’m genuinely buzzing to be coming up to Orkney,” said Ambler.

“Island communities are close-knit, proud and resilient, but that strength can sometimes make it harder to put your hand up and say you’re struggling. I want people to leave these sessions knowing it’s okay to talk, knowing how to ask a mate how they’re really doing, and knowing that asking for help is a sign of strength.

“Since we lost Andy, I’ve seen how one honest conversation can change everything. If these evenings help even one person reach out, or help someone notice a friend who’s gone quiet, they’ll have been worth every mile.”

The evening session has been warmly welcomed by Orkney Rugby Club’s Glen McLellan, who said Ambler’s message resonates deeply with the local rugby community.

McLellan is also the co-organiser of the annual Come Ashore Cup—a game contested between the Orkney Vikings and Caithness Evergreens in memory of friend and teammate Alexander Mill.

He said: “Luke’s work with ANDYSMANCLUB reflects everything the Come Ashore Cup stands for: friendship, looking out for one another and encouraging men to talk openly about their mental health.

“While the rugby brings everyone together, it’s about much more than what happens on the pitch. We look forward to Luke’s visit, and he’s welcome to join us for the next Come Ashore Cup in 2027.”

The visits were organised by SSEN Transmission Construction Manager and mental health facilitator Sean Mackenzie, who hopes the talks will help spark lasting conversations across local workplaces and communities.

The public talk at Orkney Rugby Club begins at 6pm on Tuesday, December 1, with all members of the community welcome to attend.