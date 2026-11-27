An Orcadian sensation is set to get behind the decks with his all-time hero in front of a home crowd.

Will Atkinson says tonight’s outing at Rapture will be more than a “full circle” moment, as he is joined by the man who inspired his career, Judge Jules.

“I keep saying it’s more like a 720 rather than a 360,” Will told The Orcadian, harking back to when he first waited outside Fusion on its opening night for a chance to meet the DJ — being too young to gain entry.

“There’s so many like moving parts to this story — him opening up Fusion, then I opened up Rapture, and obviously meeting him on the night when he did Fusion, and everything in between that, our history together, and obviously now coming home and doing it together.”

Will’s previous homecoming to open Rapture, last July, was documented in a new short film released on Youtube.

As it turns out, Will — who will include London, New York and Tokyo on his tour schedule for the next few weeks — now employs Jules as his music lawyer, but he still gets “starstruck” by his idol.

Calling this gig the “stuff of dreams”, he credits club owner Neil Stevenson with making it all happen.

“I remember Neil sort of floated the idea, after I last played Rapture, and it was when we were leaving, and I was sort of in high spirits,” said Will.

“I’d had a couple of drinks, the room was a bit merry, and he took me aside and he said, ‘How would you feel about you and Jules?’ and it just hit me like a steam train.

“I thought it was one of those things where, on the night, everyone’s sort of high for it. I didn’t actually think it was going to come to much!”

Now, as the hours tick down to the big night on Friday, November 27, Will concedes that he is a “bag of nerves”.

“I always am for a home crowd,” he laughed.

“Some things just never change. That’ll be just one thing I’ll just always just be, yeah, just screaming inside, but it’s probably not a healthy way to sort of attack a gig, but like, honestly, it’s just the same every time.

“I could play to an arena with 10,000 people, but put me in front of 500 folk in an Orkney crowd and I just absolutely crumble.

“It’s just mad.”



Raised in Kirkwall, Will has gone on to perform all over the world. He is pictured in front of a massive crowd in Melbourne, Australia.

Still, with family and friends in the crowd to cheer him on, Will is looking forward to an epic night at Rapture, with a surprise planned (although he was careful not to give the game away on what it might be).

The crowd can expect plenty of style from both headliners, with Will keen to give his home audience what they want.

“Orkney’s always a different kind of gig,” he said.

“It’s not a case of going in and just sort of play the most obscure stuff you can find. You have to sort of toe the line a little bit and give them more well-known, if you like, party tracks — but also not compromise myself too much.”

Will is looking forward to chatting with the two local warm-up acts DJ B-Side (Callum Croy) and Fouby (Aidan Foubister).

“It’s two lads that are making a bit of a name for themselves up there, and I’ve put them back-to-back together,” he said.

“It’s great to show a bit of grassroots support on the night, and Callum’s just mad, just hungry for it.

“I’ve been keeping tabs on him and giving him as much of my own experience as I can, and playing a couple of his records in my live sets, and helping him sort of get some deals together to get the music out there — just basically to give him what Jules gave to me when I was like 13, 14 years old, just fresh out the wrapper, and mad for it, just eating it, breathing it, sleeping it.”

You can get tickets for Will and Jules’ co-headlining gig at Rapture on www.seetickets.com