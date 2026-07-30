Rousay pub closed as ‘financial irregularities’ alleged

An isles pub has “temporarily closed” after alleged financial irregularities were uncovered by its operators.

The doors of the Taversoe Inn in Rousay will remain shut to all but pre-arranged accommodation bookings, after those running the popular haunt on behalf of its operators, the Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre Development Trust, had their contracts terminated.

The Taversoe only reopened in May, under new tenants.

In an online statement, this Thursday, the trust said: “We have made the difficult decision to temporarily close The Taversoe Inn other than in respect of pre-arranged accommodation bookings.

“This follows the termination of the arrangements in place with the individuals who had been operating The Taversoe on behalf of the Trust.

“The Trust is a registered charity and, as a board of directors/charity trustees, we are subject to duties under both charity law and company law to act in the interests of the charity and to protect its assets.

“Recent circumstances, including financial irregularities, have come to light and, having taken legal advice, we consider that it was incumbent upon us to take immediate steps to protect the charity’s assets.

“We will engage with the relevant authorities and are currently reviewing all of our governance procedures to seek to ensure that the Trust can continue to operate for the benefit of our local communities.

“We are grateful to the local community for your patience during this challenging time.”