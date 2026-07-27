Orkney printers put stamp on award shortlist — vote now!

We are delighted to say that our brilliant print and design team are up for an award!

This fantastic news comes just in time for Print Orkney’s transition this week to “The Orcadian Design and Print” — and our brilliant printers, finishers and designers are now in the running for Team of the Year, at this year’s Print Industry Awards.

Our small but mighty team has worked tirelessly to meet a new and much welcome boom in work, during a tough year for all at The Orcadian.

Their creativity and willingness to go to any length to serve clients needs knows no boundaries — they even hand delivered Up Helly Aa programmes to Shetland braving the gales to ensure delivery on time!

They print, finish and manage your projects from beginning to end — and they even deliver your weekly newspaper.

Show your support by voting for them now.

Also, look out for our amazing new van this week — marking a return to our roots, and placing The Orcadian firmly at the heart of print services in Orkney once again.

Managing director Leah Seator said: “I am so thrilled to see the team get this recognition on very busy shortlist reflecting the best efforts of the print industry.

“They are a small team, but I am so impressed at their can-do approach to meeting customers needs.

“From smaller projects, to books and large vehicles — they are committed to handling everything that comes their way with great care — and we are so proud to have such unique expertise and skill right here on our doorstep.

“I am wishing them every success, and I hope folk will get behind them and vote!”