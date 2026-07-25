Bishop ceremony proceeds in Papa Stronsay

The leader of Papa Stronsay’s monks has been made a bishop, in defiance of the Vatican.

A ceremony took place on the island, this Saturday, to consecrate Father Michael Mary.

It was carried out against the orders of the Catholic Church, which described the move as a “grave act of disobedience”.

Prior to the event Father Michael defended the ceremony which, in a statement to The Orcadian, he claimed was valid “beyond all doubt.”

He added that “heaven and history will smile upon Papa Stronsay” in what he claimed to be the first legitimate consecration in Orkney for over 900 years.

The ceremony on Saturday morning was livestreamed on The Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer’s YouTube channel, in a video over three-and-a-half hours long.

The episcopal consecration — the process of becoming a bishop — was announced in June by a traditional Catholic group in Eastern Canada, Our Lady of Joy Mission.

In a letter, Monseigneur Pierre Roy said he reached out to the founder of The Sons to ask if he would accept the promotion “for the good of Church and their community.”

Leading the ceremony at Papa Stronsay’s Golgotha Monastery on Saturday, Bishop Roy criticised the “false religion” of the Second Vatican Council of the 1960s.

He added: “Your community, The Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer, is the living proof that the religion of Vatican Two and the Catholic faith are incompatible, as you have said yourself in your declarations. They are incompatible — they cannot coexist.”

Towards the end of his remarks, Bishop Roy urged The Sons to “leave behind the darkness of any association with the new church.”

Monseigneur Pierre Roy, from a traditional Catholic order in Canada, led the ceremony in Papa Stronsay.

The promotion of the founder of The Sons, also known as the Transalpine Redemptoristsm, comes following a tumultuous time for the group.

In April, they were faced with the tragic loss of one of their members, 24-year-old Justin Evans.

Around the same time, other members suddenly left Papa Stronsay, where The Sons have been based since 1999.

The Orcadian has reported on allegations from ex-members of “psychological manipulation and fear” within the group — claims that were denied by Father Michael.

The Papa Stronsay monks are officially part of the Diocese of Aberdeen, but there has been tension between them in recent months, since The Sons condemned the current Catholic leadership.

The Diocese of Aberdeen then revealed in May that a “legal process” under church law had been launched against the monks following “various concerning statements and alleged actions.”

Bishop of Aberdeen Hugh Gilbert condemned Father Michael’s consecration when it was announced, saying it would be “celebrated without a papal mandate”, by a group who reject the authority of the pope.

Bishop Gilbert added that it “would be unlawful and a grave act of disobedience.”

The Orcadian has approached the diocese for a comment, asking if any sanction was being planned against The Sons because of the consecration.

The newspaper has also contacted Bishop Roy over the claims made by ex-members of The Sons.