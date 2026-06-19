Papa Stronsay leader to defy church and become bishop

The leader of Papa Stronsay’s monks is to be declared a bishop, in defiance of Catholic leadership.

A war of words continues between the island monastery, which rejects the authority of the pope, and the Diocese of Aberdeen.

The diocese, which has authority over the Catholic Church in Orkney, has dubbed Father Michael Mary’s forthcoming promotion “unlawful” and “a grave act of disobedience.”

Father Michael Mary, who founded The Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer, has defend the process as valid “beyond all doubt.”

He has said that “heaven and history will smile upon Papa Stronsay” as he undertakes what he claims to be the first legitimate consecration in Orkney for over 900 years.

This is the latest development in a tumultuous period for the traditional Catholic order based at Golgotha Monastery.

In April, they were faced with the tragic loss of one of their members, 24-year-old Justin Evans.

Around the same time, other members suddenly left Papa Stronsay, where The Sons have been based since 1999.

The Diocese of Aberdeen then revealed in May that a “legal process” under church law had been launched against The Sons following “various concerning statements and alleged actions.”

Head of the diocese, Bishop Hugh Gilbert, has now issued a warning to other Catholics, following the news that Father Michael is to become a bishop.

The Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer have maintained a base on Papa Stronsay since 1999.

Father Michael’s upcoming episcopal consecration — the process of becoming a bishop — was announced on Wednesday by a traditional Catholic group in Eastern Canada, Our Lady of Joy Mission.

In a letter, Monseigneur Pierre Roy declared that he will consecrate Father Michael Mary as a bishop on July 25 in Papa Stronsay.

He said he reached out to the founder of The Sons to ask if he would accept the promotion “for the good of Church and their community.”

The Papa Stronsay monks are officially part of the Diocese of Aberdeen, but there has been tension between them in recent months, since The Sons condemned the current Catholic leadership.

Bishop Gilbert was quick to criticise the ceremony to make Father Michael Mary a bishop. He said the consecration would be “celebrated without a papal mandate”, by a group who reject the authority of the pope.

Bishop Gilbert added that, since the consecration was to happen within geographical boundaries of the diocese, he was obliged to make clear that it “would be unlawful and a grave act of disobedience.”

“No member of the faithful should attend. This action is not ‘for the good of the Catholic Church’ as is falsely claimed,” he said.

“This development is greatly to be regretted and we can only pray that those concerned have a change of heart.”

The Orcadian approached Father Michael Mary, who said the consecration is legitimate, and that “heaven and history will smile upon Papa Stronsay” on the occasion.

He claimed it was the only proper process of its kind to happen in Orkney for over 900 years.

Father Michael Mary said that the Catholic rite of consecrating a bishop had been unchanged through Christian history, until it was “gutted” of its essential elements by a new formula 1968.

He said the “ancient rite of episcopal consecration” dates back to before the sixth century.

“Beyond all doubt, that rite does consecrate a valid Catholic Bishop,” Father Michael Mary added.

Golgotha Monastery on Papa Stronsay openly rejects the authority of the pope.

“Historically, almost all Bishops of Orkney were consecrated elsewhere (typically at major ecclesiastical centres like York, Hamburg, or Trondheim) before travelling to the islands.

“The last pre-1968 Episcopal Consecration to be celebrated in Orkney was for Bishop Thorolf. He was consecrated at Birsay by Adalbert, Archbishop of Hamburg, about the year 1050.

“The Episcopal Consecration to be carried out on July 25 in Papa Stronsay will be the first pre-1968 episcopal consecration in 976 years.”

“It is to be noted that Bishop Thorolf’s consecration in Birsay was just four years after the “Siege of Papa Stronsay” which in 1046 ended with the death of Earl Thorfinn the Mighty’s nephew Earl Rognvald Brusason.”

Father Michael believes that his upcoming consecration reconnects the current monks of Papa Stronsay to these dramatic events in the 11century.

“Papa Stronsay was the scene of a siege in 1046. It is again the scene of a spiritual siege in 2026,” he claimed.

“Then it was a siege by a Viking Jarl, today by modern bishops.

“Yet, about the same time, Orkney received Bishop Thorolf and the ancient oils of consecration gave a bishop to these islands.

“In July 2026 the same sacred oils will flow after nearly a thousand years. The same prayers will be offered.

“It is a great day for Papa Stronsay and even a pretty good day for Orkney! Something good and deeply historical is going to take place. A sacred rite will rise above the spiritual siege and far beyond it.

“Heaven and history will smile upon Papa Stronsay! And those who avoid the dubious bishops will receive from the ancient rite a bishop to lead them in the life of Faith.

“Papa Stronsay — the Priest’s Island of Stronsay — looks beyond the siege with joy.”